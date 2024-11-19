Gov. Kevin Stitt to Newsmax: Dems Tone Deaf on Border Despite Voters' Rejection

Democrats are still using the same old talking points despite the voters' mandate delivered to President-elect Donald Trump, Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt lamented Tuesday to Newsmax.

"Trump ran on border security, and it's going to be amazing to watch [South Dakota GOP Gov.] Kristi Noem and what she does," as the president-elect's pick for Homeland Security secretary, Stitt told "​Wake Up America."

If one thinks about the failures of the Biden administration's policies over the past four years, then high up their list is that "they just allowed people into our country illegally," Stitt warned.

But that is going to change on the first day Trump takes office, as the president-elect is getting ready for to implement the proper polices now, according to Stitt.

"To me it is just total common sense," he said.

"If you are here illegally in America and you have been caught breaking the law," then you should be deported, Stitt contended.

"I think Trump hit a nerve with the American people," he continued. "We are talking about people who are here illegally and have committed a crime, let's start with them, and then have some immigration reform."

"The Democrats are still talking from a bad talking point that the American people have moved past" at the ballot box, Stitt concluded.

"There is an optimism in America right now," he said, adding "I'm really excited" about the choices Trump has made in selecting his cabinet.

