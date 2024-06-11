Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Illegals 'Are Just Future Voters' for Dems

President Joe Biden views the millions of illegal migrants that have entered the United States since 2021 as "just future voters" for the Democrats, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"What we're going to see is Joe Biden finding ways to skirt around the details of this," Marshall told "Wake Up America."

"It's ultimately why we need is a strong person in the White House. We need a new sheriff in the White House that wants to secure our borders. All these illegal aliens are just future voters for him [Biden]."

Last week Biden issued an executive order which the administration claims will deploy "the most agents and officers ever to the address the situation at the Southern border," but those actions have "made it actually worse," according to Marshall.

Last week, he posted on X that Biden's new directive on the border are merely a result of falling approval ratings.

"Joe Biden didn't wake up the week realizing he has created a border crisis – he woke up this week and realized he has a reelection crisis," Marshall wrote.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems — More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems — Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com