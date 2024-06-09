Cuccinelli to Newsmax: Biden Border Order Won't Solve Anything

President Joe Biden's executive order on the border won't have any impact because "the exceptions are so large you can drive a truckload of immigrants through it," Ken Cuccinelli, a former deputy director for the Department of Homeland Security, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"It's already pretty clear from the first days of its implementation that it seems the purpose is not to have an impact but only be able to make the announcement," Cuccinelli said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"I remember a joke by my Italian pastor, 'What do you do when Jesus comes back? Look busy,'" he added. "That's what [Biden's] trying to do here. This is pure politics. It will not change the conditions on the ground."

Instead, Biden wanted to be able to tell Americans that he signed an executive order to secure the border, while planning to "return to his radical left-wing open borders base and say, Look, I won't do anything," said Cuccinelli.

Meanwhile, the cartels are "making an absolute mint" over the Biden administration's open border policies, Cuccinelli said.

He said that most people pay the cartels either directly or indirectly to cross the last bit of the journey, northern Mexico.

"The cartels control the Mexican side of the border largely with the cooperation of the local government and the Mexican federal government," said Cuccinelli. "The Mexican federal government makes an appearance so we can see them but they don't control the border."

Further, the cartels make more money now from human trafficking than drug trafficking, he said.

"This executive order does not change the fact that we have an open borders policy," said Cuccinelli. "The most evil, vicious people in the Western Hemisphere are making an absolute mint."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com