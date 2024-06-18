Sen. Grassley to Newsmax: Boeing Owes Taxpayer Explanation

Speaking to Newsmax on Tuesday about his new investigation into Boeing, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said that with regard to the alleged suicide of two company whistleblowers and the mishaps with door panels flying off planes mid-flight, the behemoth airplane manufacturer owes an explanation to the taxpayers who have helped supplement the company throughout the years.

"We just started our investigation within the last few days, so I have no answer" about any findings, Grassley told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Despite the investigation's novelty, Grassley did qualify that he was investigating Boeing to protect the "taxpayers" and the "traveling public."

"And then a third reason," he added, "would be because the [Federal Aviation Administration] is supposed to be policing the manufacturer and the safety of these planes. And I want to make sure the FAA is doing its job. So it's not only Boeing; it's the FAA that we're investigating as well."

The Iowa senator said that between "2008 and now," Boeing has received $376 billion in taxpayer money.

