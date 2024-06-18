New Boeing Whistleblower: Defective Parts Used

A new Boeing whistleblower came forward just before Tuesday's Senate hearing with the company's CEO, according to the office of Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Blumenthal, who serves as chair on the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, was set to question Boeing CEO David Calhoun on Tuesday during a Senate hearing on "Boeing's broken safety culture." The subcommittee opened an inquiry into Boeing's safety culture and practices March 19.

Sam Mohawk, a Boeing employee and quality assurance inspector from Renton, Washington, alleged that the company used parts that should have been discarded or fixed on newly built planes, according to Blumenthal's office. Mohawk claimed that Boeing tried to hide the parts from Federal Aviation Administration regulators by moving them out of sight and falsifying records.

Boeing has been scrutinized after multiple mechanical malfunctions with its planes.

In January, after a door plug broke off during a flight, an investigation revealed that four crucial safety bolts were missing. In March, a Boeing plane was diverted from its original destination after losing a tire. Later that month, an exterior panel fell off a plane.

Mohawk's accusations came less than two weeks after other Boeing whistleblowers made similiar charges of manufactuing negligence. Roy Irvin and Santiago Paredes told the New York Post this month that not only is Boeing aware of safety problems, it also takes action against employees who attempt to expose them.

According the Calhoun's prepared testimony shared with CNN, the CEO admitted to problems but denied the company retaliated against whistleblowers.

Boeing also has been reeling in recent months after the deaths of whistleblowers John Barrett, 62, and Joshua Dean, 45, who spoke out on quality control problems.