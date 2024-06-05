2 More Boeing Whistleblowers Emerge

Two more whistleblowers have come forward at Boeing alleging incompetence and cover-ups at the company following the deaths of two previous whistleblowers.

The company has been reeling the past several months following the deaths of John Barrett, 62, and Joshua Dean, 45, who had spoken out on the many quality-control problems facing the aircraft manufacturer.

Roy Irvin and Santiago Paredes spoke with the New York Post on Wednesday and said that not only is Boeing aware of the safety problems and will not address them but it takes action against employees who attempt to alert the public.

Irvin said he "pushed back" on a daily basis regarding the safety issues that he found but was labeled "insubordinate" due to the frequency of his complaints.

"Missing safety devices on hardware or untightened hardware means that you're not going to be able to control the airplane if those fail," Irvin told the outlet. "The safety device is on there. If the fastener is not secured correctly, it's going to fall off and you're not gonna be able to control the airplane."

Paredes, who worked as a quality manager said he witnessed hundreds of defects during his time at Boeing.

"I was at the end of the production line and so I was supposed to be looking at the finished product before they shipped it to Boeing," he said. "Instead, I saw missing parts, incomplete parts, frames that had temporary clamps and missing fasteners, dents in the parts, damaged parts, cut rivets, issues that might occur but should be fixed before they got to me."

"Everything I was seeing was like a ticking time bomb," Paredes added.

Attorney Brian Knowles, who is representing both Irvin and Paredes, said the deaths of the previous two whistleblowers have inspired others to come forward. Knowles said that his office has heard from "40 to 50-plus people" since the stories first broke of Boeing's manufacturing woes.

"Most of the people we're hearing from are current employees," he said to the Independent. "These are not disgruntled employees. In many cases they love the company. It's not about bringing down the company — it's about getting it back on track."