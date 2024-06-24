Rep. Good to Newsmax: Delay Va. Certification Until Concerns Resolved

Rep. Bob Good, who remains in a too-close-to-call primary battle for his congressional seat in Virginia against state Sen. John McGuire, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump and ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Monday on Newsmax claimed that canvassing from last week's election has "exposed a lot of concerns."

The Virginia Republican, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, further told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," that he is demanding a recount in the election, which he does not think should be certified until questions about the polling places are resolved.

"I think we probably would end up with a hand recount, matching paper ballots to the supposed results from the machines," Good said. "We've discovered that there was Wi-Fi present at polling places, which is not allowed. We're trying to get answers as to why that was in effect."

He also claimed that there was a lack of "proper security" in place in Lynchburg City, where "they didn't secure their drop box."

"There weren't cameras in place protecting it," he said. "They didn't open the drop box as required at the end of the day on Tuesday."

The drop box was allowed to remain in place until Friday, Good said, "in violation of state law."

The congressman also told Newsmax that there were "three fire alarms pulled on Election Day at three different precincts at around the same time that closed those precincts for 20 minutes" while people were evacuated.

"We don't know what happened during those 20 minutes, so we just want the truth," Good said. "We just want accuracy and we're going to pursue that."

Good said that as there have been "other concerns that have been uncovered," the state needs to delay the certification of the 5th District race until everything is investigated.

McGuire is ahead of Good by about 300 votes, with the deadline for certifying the election on July 2. After that, margins of under 1% are eligible for a formal recount.

The fight between Good and McGuire has been a heated one. Trump backed McGuire after Good earlier this year endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination, and McCarthy's backing came after Good voted for him to be ousted as House speaker.

Meanwhile, Good told Newsmax that the primary battle "really never should have happened."

"This is a race where there was $10 million spent by Republicans not to try to defeat Democrats in November to win swing districts, but to try to defeat one of the most conservative members of Congress, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus."

The McGuire campaign also reached out to Virginia's Democrats, and "thousands of Democrats voted to try to defeat me, to try to elect a weaker general election program, to try to hurt [Trump] in Virginia," he said.

And McGuire was an opponent "very much like Joe Biden," said Good. "He wouldn't do events. He wouldn't debate. He had no enthusiasm on the campaign trail."

He also insisted that "most Republicans" in the 5th District supported him.

"I certainly got the majority of Republican votes last Tuesday, and all we want is a fair, accurate election which truthfully reflects the integrity of every legitimate and legal voter who participated," Good said. "Everybody should want that, so we're going to pursue that process to make sure to the best of our ability."

