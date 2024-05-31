Trump Campaign Hits Rep. Good With Cease and Desist

Donald Trump's presidential campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter to the reelection campaign of Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., demanding that the Freedom Caucus chair stop producing and displaying campaign materials that "falsely imply" he has the support of the former president.

Earlier this week, Trump endorsed Good's challenger in Virginia's 5th Congressional District, state Sen. John McGuire.

The campaign materials in question are yard signs.

"To be clear, neither you nor your campaign are authorized to use President Trump's name or the Campaign's to falsely imply their support of your candidacy," the letter said. "Nor are you or your campaign authorized to claim that you represent or are otherwise associated with President Trump or the Campaign."

Good got sideways with Trump by first endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination. The two-term congressman quickly endorsed Trump once DeSantis ended his campaign. Good attended Trump's trial earlier this month in New York, the same day as McGuire, standing next to him at one point, the Washington Examiner reported.

Trump campaign attorney David Warrington sent the letter to Good's campaign on Friday, asserting that Good's false implication of having Trump's support "is a fraud on the voters."

"There are a lot of unscrupulous people and groups who seek to make money off President Trump's name and Campaign," Warrington's letter added. "President Trump is very concerned with ensuring that his supporters are not deceived into thinking they are contributing to a candidate — like you — that President Trump does not support."

Trump carved up Good in a post endorsing McGuire on Tuesday.

"Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA. He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and "loving" Endorsement — But really, it was too late. The damage had been done!" Trump wrote.

Good also touted Trump's endorsement from the 2022 midterm elections, but that has since been removed from his campaign website, the Examiner reported.

The Virginia primary is June 18.