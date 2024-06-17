WATCH TV LIVE

Freedom Caucus Member Endorses Opponent of Chair Good

By    |   Monday, 17 June 2024 01:38 PM EDT

A member of the House Freedom Caucus has endorsed a Republican primary challenger to the group's chair, Virginia GOP Rep. Bob Good, in the latest sign of divisions within the influential conservative bloc.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, endorsed Virginia State Sen. John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL who is running against Good in Virginia's 5th Congressional District, in a statement on Sunday.

"I love this country with a soldier's passion. I've served in Congress since 2016, and we need reinforcements to help Make America Great Again. I'm happy to join President Trump by supporting and endorsing John McGuire for Congress," Davidson said in a statement shared by the McGuire campaign on social media.

"In Virginia's 5th District, John McGuire is conservative and effective. He will work well with others to deliver conservative results. I look forward to serving with him in the 119th Congress to support President Trump and the America First agenda. Drain the swamp!"

Davidson's statement comes after former President Donald Trump endorsed McGuire in May and reaffirmed his support last week ahead of the primary vote Tuesday. In his statement, Trump wrote that "Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA," and said that Good's endorsement of his presidential campaign came "too late."

McGuire also has the support of former House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has become a vocal critic of Good since parting ways with the group.

The Hill reported that Good still holds support from several House Freedom Caucus members, including Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who joined the chair for a campaign event in Virginia over the weekend. Good has also received endorsements from two of Trump's allies, Florida GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds.

