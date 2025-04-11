Morton Klein to Newsmax: Jews Observing Passover, Prophecy

Morton Klein, the president of the Zionist Organization of America, told Newsmax that Jews are observing Passover and biblical prophecy hand in hand.

Klein told National Report about an important phrase repeated by Jews during Passover: "The phrase that we repeat during this holiday is, in every generation, they rise up against the Jews to destroy us, but God saves us. As a young boy, when I would read this, I thought this is ridiculous. That's olden times. It's not true anymore."

Klein said he came to realize the biblical prophecy holds. He said it's even more valid since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. "But look how true this prophecy is, how today the Jews are being threatened by Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria, and others to destroy Israel and destroy the Jewish people. So this is an extraordinary holiday predicting what we have even today."

According to Klein, "The Jews are thinking very hard and seriously about the danger of Iran threatening to destroy Israel with potentially developed nuclear weapons. In fact, when they chant in the streets, the rallies in Iran, they say, first, the 'Saturday people', next, the 'Sunday people'. They're after the Christians, too."

President Donald Trump, said Klein, has the pivotal position to prevent Iran from creating worldwide destruction. "And that's why it is so important that President Trump is moving toward making sure that Iran does not get nuclear weapons, which would endanger not only Israel, but the West and America itself."

