Rep. Good to Newsmax: Will Win Primary Without Trump Endorsement

Rep. Bob Good, in a Newsmax interview, predicted he will win the Republican primary in Virginia despite former President Donald Trump endorsing his opponent.

"I have fought to secure the border, to reduce our spending, to protect our constitutional freedoms," Good said Tuesday on "Wake Up America." "I'm a big supporter of President Trump. I'm confident I'll have his support on June 19th after we win this primary. I'm doing what the people of the 5th District elected me to do after three and a half years. They weren't waiting for an endorsement to see whether or not they should support me. I believe they have the majority support in the district. I think that will be reflected (in the primary results)."

Trump, in a May 28 post on Truth Social, endorsed Virginia Republican state Sen. John McGuire, who is trying to unseat Good in the state's 5th Congressional District.

Trump blasted Good, writing: "Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA. He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and "loving" Endorsement – But really, it was too late. The damage had been done!"

Said Good: "The overwhelming number of elected officials and Republican leaders across the district, the grassroots ... overwhelmingly support me. And so I think that they, again, weren't waiting for an endorsement to figure that out whether or not they should support me after three and a half years. We have the majority support in the 5th District. It's very different in the 5th District of Virginia than it is up in Washington.

"The things that the people in Washington hate me for (like) trying to change the status quo, trying to fight the establishment, the people in the 5th District love me for that. And I think that will be reflected (in the results)."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com