Rep. Good to Newsmax: Biden's Open Border Doing Irreparable Harm

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., was among 262 House members, including 52 Democrats, who voted Thursday to approve legislation that prevents noncitizens from voting in District of Columbia elections.

Good told Newsmax before the vote that President Joe Biden's open-border policies have been so harmful for United States.

"Joe Biden and the Democrats believe everybody around the world has the right to come to America legally or illegally," Good, chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told "Newsline." "However they come, they should be embraced. They should be welcomed.

"And unlike President Trump, who obviously gave us a secure border and his policies were working, Joe Biden wants to give and is giving free healthcare, free travel, free housing, free education, free social services you name it to these illegal aliens. He has done irreparable harm to the country."

The House legislation prohibiting noncitizens from voting in D.C. passed 262-148. It counters the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act passed by the Democrat-controlled D.C. Council in 2022 that allows noncitizens to vote in local elections. Democrat Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.'s delegate to the House who was not allowed to vote, criticized the House for approving the legislation.

"Everybody's worse off in the country under Joe Biden, unless you're an illegal alien and you're here because of Joe Biden's border invasion," Good said. "If we secure the border even today, only time will tell who Joe Biden has let into this country and the harm that they will perpetrate on the American people.

"It's unconscionable how a president would intentionally do so much harm to his own country to the United States."

