Blaine Holt to Newsmax: 'No Call' for Moscow's Attacks

The weekend blast on the bridge over the Kerch Strait that connects Crimea and Russia was on a "legitimate military target," as Russia was moving troops and forces across it, but there was "no rationale" for Moscow's devastating missile attacks that hit civilians over the weekend, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"To peel back the onion on what the response was, yes, there were devastating missile attacks all over Ukraine, but many of them civilians," said Holt, a military consultant for Newsmax, on "Wake Up America." "There's no call for that. There is absolutely no rationale for that."

Ukraine, still, "had to understand there was a response coming on militarily and logistically," Holt said, but he added that he wonders if the response was emotional, considering Russia's weapons stockpile and with a new commander in charge "who's known for his brutality."

Holt's comments came before the leaders from the Group of 7 nations, holding an emergency meeting Tuesday, warned of "severe consequences" if Russia uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons in Ukraine," reports The New York Times. ​​

The Ukrainian military said Tuesday that it has shot down numerous Russian cruise missiles one day after Russia launched its deadliest attacks in months on the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, the United States has already spent billions of dollars to help Ukraine, but "we don't know where this money has gone," said Holt.

"We don't know what it's been spent on, and if we are going to invest in this war — and I do think that Ukraine shouldn't see their country get erased — we need to know what it was spent on and how efficiently it was spent," said Holt. "We're not flush with cash, either."

Holt also on Tuesday commented on the ongoing controversy concerning President Joe Biden's warnings of nuclear Armageddon at the hands of Russia and said he does not think the national intelligence community is showing much concern.

"If the intelligence community believed we were on the verge of nuclear Armageddon, I can assure you that all of our nuclear forces would be at a much higher posture than they are now, and we would be talking to the public daily about their safety," Holt said, adding that he finds it "very curious" that Biden's warnings came during a fundraising event.

"His administration started weak with the Chinese in Alaska," Holt said, referring to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's issues during the meeting he participated in early during the president's administration. "They failed in Kabul, miserably, projected American weakness all over the globe, and failed to deter this war."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!