Stop This Genocide of the Ukrainian Population: Former Boxer Wladimir Klitschko

Ukrainian former boxer Wladimir Klitschko made a heartfelt plea to the international community "to stop this genocide of the Ukrainian population" following a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Monday, Oct. 10.

Klitschko, the brother of Kyiv's mayor Vitali, called for the "so-called free world" for help following the cruise missile attack that has devastated parts of the city and left at least five people dead and 12 wounded in the capital.

Russia struck cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in apparent revenge after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

Cruise missiles tore into busy intersections, parks and tourist sites in the center of downtown Kyiv, with an intensity unseen even when Russian forces attempted to capture the capital early in the war.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the rush hour attacks appeared to have been deliberately timed to kill people.

Ukraine's defense ministry said Russia had fired 75 cruise missiles, and Ukraine's air defenses had shot down 41 of them.