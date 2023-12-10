Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Conservatives Wage 'Pushback on Globalism'

The recent elections of conservative politicians, such as Javier Milei as the president-elect in Argentina, is a "pushback on globalism," and adds to support for Israel from conservative voices, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, appearing on Newsmax with former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, said Sunday.

"If you don't just look at Argentina, let's go to Slovakia," Holt said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Slovakia's new president there is very conservative, and said 'We're not signing the WHO treaty', so get lost."

He also pointed to the election of Geert Wilders as prime minister in the Netherlands, who "they won't even say his name without saying he's a far-right extremist."

"But he's conservative and the Dutch had just surrendered 3,000 family farms," said Holt, referring to an initiative which has had Dutch farmers signing off their property to the government in a move to drastically slash emissions of nitrogen coming from livestock farms.

"Meanwhile, we don't understand that far more dangerous than carbon is plutonium, and the world is racing towards a potential nuclear holocaust if somebody doesn't engage in some diplomacy around the region," said Holt. "The support for Israel out of conservative voices is starting to rise now and Argentina is emblematic of that."

Wilkie said the rise of conservatism worldwide is a "harbinger of things to come" for the United States.

"I mean, look at Argentina," said Wilkie. "The new president is a combination of Donald Trump and a chainsaw Margaret Thatcher. He's at war with state socialism and corporate elites that have ruined his country."

Argentina is at 300% inflation, but sits atop deposits of shale oil and is the second-largest producer of grain and wheat, he added.

"The same thing is happening in Europe," said Wilkie. "People are revolting, finally, by attacks on the common man, the deplorable, if you want to say that in the words of Hillary Clinton, and they've had enough.

"They've had enough of rampant illegal immigration. They've had enough of people telling them their countries are irredeemably racist even though they are the byproduct of 5,000 years of Western Civilization that's given mankind his greatest sense of freedom and liberty."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and his administration have been courting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, said Wilkie.

"They've lifted the sanctions on him," he said. "[Maduro] has now said he is going to annex half of former British Guiana. The Brazilians have mobilized their army, and yet the Biden administration sleeps. It's another war on the doorstep of this most incompetent and I believe lunatic administration."

