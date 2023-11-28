Milei Vows to Push Economic Reforms: This Is Urgent

In a move aimed at stabilizing his nation's economy, Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei says he will send a package of reforms to his Congress on Dec. 11 — the day after he is inaugurated.

To accomplish this, he will call Argentina's Congress into an extraordinary early session — months ahead of its usual March start date, according to Bloomberg, which attributed its information to a Sunday interview with Milei on LN+ TV.

"This is urgent," he said. "Solving the central bank's problems as soon as possible" and stopping money printing that is responsible for inflation are among the urgent issues he intends to deal with lawmakers.

Milei noted that his government will be able to start pulling back on capital controls and unifying the country's diverse exchange rates, once it gets public finances and the central bank balance sheet under control.

The libertarian economist was convinced he could pursue his "shock therapy" agenda by the positive reaction to his win of the Nov. 19 runoff, according to the news outlet.

"This has given us greater strength to redouble our bets in favor of fiscal order," he said.

"If the financial markets accompany us and interest rates fall, this will be painful but a lot less painful," he said.

Milei won the presidential runoff with some 56% of the vote, well ahead of Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa's 44%.

Milei, who takes office on Dec. 10, had pledged measures including shutting the central bank, ditching the peso, and slashing spending, Reuters reported.