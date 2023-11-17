Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden Administration Is Compromised

The United States' actions this week regarding China and Iran indicate the Biden administration is compromised, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday.

After President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Wednesday, the U.S. announced it would lift sanctions on China's Institute for Forensic Science in exchange for China cracking down on exporting fentanyl precursor chemicals, which typically are shipped to Mexico, where the synthetic opioid responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans a year is produced and smuggled across the border by drug cartels.

Also, the State Department on Tuesday reissued a sanctions waiver that gives Iran, the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, access to more than $10 billion.

"When do we think we're going to have enough circumstantial evidence to say we truly have a compromised administration, and I don't just mean with China," Holt told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Look at what we just gave away to Iran. While they're firing missiles at our troops [in Syria], we gave them another $10 billion.

"We can break down what just happened at this so-called summit with the Chinese where the optics were absolutely defamatory against the United States. We set up the path after we got rid of all the nasty homeless-everything and the needles and the fecal matter; we set up a path to make it look like China with waving onlookers with nothing but Chinese flags and nobody doing anything but smiling at Xi Jinping as we gave away the farm."

"Fentanyl? Are you kidding me? They're not going to stop the fentanyl production. They're not going to do any such thing. More weakness in China and more People's Republic of China affiliation with this administration. They need to be called out."

Holt said there is more than enough evidence to warrant an investigation by Congress into how compromised the administration is. House Republicans already have opened an impeachment inquiry into Biden regarding alleged corruption and influence peddling by the president and members of his family.

"We're really reaching this intersection where we've got to stop walking around circumstantial evidence month after month after month; we've got to start tying together," Holt said. "The time is now for Congress to total up all of the evidence and say, Hey, look, you're compromised. We have oversight in play on business dealings and all of that other stuff.

"But right now there is a clear and present danger and a threat to the United States. And that threat is not a foreign war. That threat is right here on our soil from the open border and all of these terrorist groups that are sitting right here with us waiting orders."

