Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Deportations a Full Govt Effort

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 08:05 PM EST

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday that mass deportations would likely consist of a full government effort pulling from both the military and local police.

Speculating to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" what a mass deportation would look like, Holt said one would likely see "Posse Comitatus Act" arguments coming out in the media: "You can't work active duty forces with local law enforcement."

"But I believe at the end of the day," he added, "what you're going to see is a whole of government approach to this. And then, while we've been talking about sticks, let's not forget about carrots. There will be incentive programs. There will be all kinds of ways to say, 'Hey, look, do you want to expunge your record and reset yourself and get back and try to do it the legal way? That's a better way than us shackling you up and repatriating you forcibly.'"

"But what is clear," he noted, "is the amount of crime and the amount of terror attacks in the form of taking real property, hurting people. It's only on the rise. And once that U.N. money and those bank cards go to zero, it'll get far worse."

