Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Haiti 'Nothing But a Mad Max Hellscape'

Nobody knows where the Clinton Foundation's billions of dollars for Haiti went, but the country has plunged into "nothing but a Mad Max hellscape," and the brutal gangs that are wreaking havoc on the island nation will "join the rest of the gang here," retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Blaine Holt said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Millions of fighting-age men have been allowed into our country from every terror group around the world and we're left here to pick up the pieces and we don't know where this is going to go," Holt told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

It all stems from the common denominator that nobody has been accountable for their crimes, said Holt.

"You go back to all the lies and here we are told that Ukraine is our number one issue facing the United States in the security realm, and we don't stand by our ally in Israel, and yet we leave ourselves vulnerable," Holt added.

He noted that Florida Gov. DeSantis will have to defend his state "because bad stuff is coming. This is just a bus stop on the way to a dumpster fire."

Charles Marino, a former senior adviser for the Department of Homeland Security, was also on Sunday's program and commented that nobody is being vetted before coming into the United States.

"Many of these countries don't have systems or infrastructure where they keep track of people or the countries don't share information with us like Iran, China, and Russia, so we don't know any information about the people that are coming into the country," he added. "The elites are walking around with their government-provided security details, so they're not worried about this. They're separated from it. They're secured from it."

Holt, meanwhile, said that the mainstream media is saying the "common script" that has been "issued to all of them from the administration."

"We're about to see some really bad stuff in our cities," he said. "There's just no way around it. I don't see a reverse gear on this, and I'm not trying to fearmonger. But the cocktail just has all the recipe items in it."

Holt added that the administration is violating its constitutional responsibility to protect the states, adding that more states will have to start considering how they will need to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, the administration has exploited all legal pathways into the country, so "if they're going to offer parole to all of these Haitians, then they're going to be allowed into the country," said Marino.

That means they could be offered refugee status in Guantanamo Bay, he said.

"If you're going to consider that as U.S. soil and then continue the path of letting them into the country, unvetted, then nothing's going to stop that," Marino added.

