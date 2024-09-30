Netanyahu to Iran: You Have Nowhere to Hide

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned Iran that nowhere in the Middle East is beyond Israel's reach, two days after Israel killed the leader of the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

The Israeli leader spoke in English in a three-minute video clip released by his office in which he said he was addressing the Iranian people.

"There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country," Netanyahu said.

The assassination of Hassan Nasrallah was one of the heaviest blows in decades to Hezbollah and Iran. He was the most powerful leader in what Iran calls its axis of resistance against Israeli and U.S. interests in the Middle East.

Israel indicated on Monday that a land invasion was an option in Lebanon after two weeks of airstrikes and the elimination of Nasrallah.

Speaking to troops deployed along Israel's northern border, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would do whatever it takes to ensure the return of citizens who have fled Hezbollah rockets during nearly a year of border warfare.

"We will use all the means that may be required – your forces, other forces, from the air, from the sea, and on land. Good luck," said Gallant, who was briefed by commanders.

"The elimination of Nasrallah is an important step, but it is not the final one. In order to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities, we will employ all of our capabilities, and this includes you."

In his first public speech since Nasrallah's death last week, Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Qassem, said his fighters are primed to confront any Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon.