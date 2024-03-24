Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Migrant 'Invaders' Getting Dangerous Rights

The Biden administration is not only allowing the invasion to continue at the nation's border but the migrants are being given rights that could endanger national security, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt said on Newsmax Sunday.

"It's a clear violation of our constitution," Holt told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "But it gets even worse. We're all led to believe the worst that this could be is the Democrats are piling on a bunch of new voters. Get over that. Those are fighting-age men, and we're now seeing court cases to help them."

He pointed out that last week, a federal judge in northern Illinois upheld immigrants' rights to have guns under the Second Amendment, but Attorney General Merrick Garland is "looking to enhance red flag laws so that citizens can be curtailed at the drop of a pin with zero due process."

"So let's get this straight," said Holt. "We're being invaded. The enemy gets to have weapons, and we the citizens who pay the bills of the swamp in D.C., we get to have ours taken away and get thrown on lists."

Americans will need to get active to stop the invasion, said Holt.

"Get out of this malaise and call and melt down the switchboard of your elected representatives in Washington and let them know that this is not going to stand," he said. "Recall elections, not normal elections, recall elections are something that we the people should consider because they outnumber our army. They outnumber our first responders. They outnumber all of us."

Holt also called for an examination of the nation's squatter laws.

"We're starting to see where illegals have figured those laws out and they're going in and they're taking people's homes away from them, just simply when they go down to the grocery store," he said.

