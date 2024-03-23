Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: White House 'Abdicated' Border Authority

The White House showed it has "abdicated" its authority at the border when it blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump for the chaos in El Paso this week, when a large group of migrants tried to tear down razor wire and push their way past law enforcement and into the United States, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Once you abdicate something, you walk away from it," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "Others should be expected to fill that gap, where they have authority and responsibility and because there's no negotiation."

"The razor wire, that's [Abbott]. The National Guard, that's him. The Border Patrol agents still did their job. They got in the way, like the governor's plans got in the way," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday, reports the New York Post.

Sessions said that leaves Texas with the responsibility to control its border with Mexico, "now that the federal government and the Democratic Party have chosen that they will not deal with the problems. This is exactly what happens in New York City and everywhere else. They want the policy, but they don't want what happens."

Sessions also on Saturday commented on the looming deadline for Trump to come up with the $454 million bond in his New York civil fraud case. He dismissed comments from pollster Frank Luntz, who said that if New York Attorney General Letitia James starts seizing Trump's properties, the former president will be reelected.

"I think he gets the White House anyway, but I think that in the larger margin is that we need to understand that this is entirely political," he said. "All this money is about is a bond to say you won't skip the country and you will show up as you are required to do. The president's been very faithful to show up for events and trials and not to skip out."

Still, it is a bad sign for New York if James seizes Trump's assets, Sessions said.

"To hold a piece of property means that you could deface the property," he said. "They could take it apart and be irresponsible because that is what they are. They are irresponsible. And unless it is held that they directly would not be able to do anything with the property, I would never give it to them."

