Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: AG Garland 'Inappropriate' at Senate Hearing

Attorney General Merrick Garland's actions before members of the Senate Judiciary Committee were "inappropriate," and he was not prepared to give adequate answers to what in many cases were just yes-or-no questions, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Newsmax Thursday.

"Whether it was dealing with the DOJ (Department of Justice) memo against parents of schoolchildren, the issues with China, the border, or the Durham report, his answers were incomplete," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "It was inappropriate. He was not prepared.

"He has a responsibility to come to answer to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he didn't do a very complete job of it yesterday."

Blackburn added that she simply asked him if he had signed a memo directing the FBI and U.S. attorneys to handle cases involving parents at school board meetings in response to a since-rescinded letter from the National School Boards Association that described them as being "domestic terrorists."

"He would not admit that," she said. "Somehow this memo landed and it is distributed [his] signature. Now that shows he agreed with the sentiment in the NSBA letter."

Blackburn added that nobody likes threats of violence and harassment, but parents are "individuals who were going to ask questions of elected representatives who are to be there educating their children and who should be keeping them safe ... I'm glad parents are showing up at school board meetings and are asking things."

The senator continued that her main purpose for questioning Garland was because citizens have a right to get answers to questions that concern them.

"We have to keep in mind that what they are trying to do is government control of your children, and we see this in their socialist agenda," she said. "They want to take over control of your children, control your healthcare, control your bank account. They want cradle to grave, daylight to dark, 365 days a year."

