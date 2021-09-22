Sen. Blackburn: Biden Border Policies Make Every Town a 'Border Town'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's ''open'' border policies are turning every town in the country into a ''border town.''

''This is the Biden border policy, and when I talk to Tennesseans, they're saying this is intentional. They feel like that the administration is intentionally carrying this out,'' Blackburn said Wednesday on ''American Agenda.''

''This is their border policy: Open the border. Let people come in and send them to states all across this country, turn every state into a border state, and every town into a border town as they try to deal with the impact of drugs, of health issues, providing services, and shifting that cost of caring for these illegal immigrants to all of these communities.''

The southern border is dealing with a record number of migrants from many countries besides Mexico and those in Central America crossing the border illegally.

Last month was the second month this year that saw more than 200,000 encounters with Border Patrol officers, totaling more than 1 million so far this year.

Blackburn said that since Biden took office in January, the cartels of drug and human traffickers have been publicizing the open border policies on social media, and end up making money as migrants flock to the United States illegally from countries such as Haiti. Most of the more than 15,000 migrants in makeshift camps under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas are Haitian.

''The fact that the Biden administration basically put out the welcome mat and said 'y'all come,' and the cartels have taken that information. And what are they doing with it? They're posting it on Facebook, on social media in these countries, and then the cartels are making the money,'' she said.

''It is amazing that the people that are benefiting from this are the drug traffickers, the human traffickers, the sex traffickers, all of these cartels, they're making millions of dollars every week because every person that is coming to that border illegally is coming through a cartel. They don't just walk up and come across the border. They have paid a cartel to get them here.''

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a Senate committee Tuesday that the administration was using Title 42 to weed out and deport migrants based on the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it is putting a plan in place to regain control of the border.

''We are implementing the plan, Sen. [Josh] Hawley, and I can walk through the measures we've taken,'' Mayorkas responded in the hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

When asked by the Missouri Republican how many of the migrants under the bridge were being deported, detained or moved to other locations, Mayorkas said he did not have that information.

DHS did announce Sept. 18 that it was sending 400 more agents to the border, and it would be providing flights away from the area for 2,000 to 3,000 migrants each day to get them to other processing centers.

The agency also said it was providing portable toilets, towels, water and medical attention to the migrants still encamped there.

