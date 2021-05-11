Attempts to Cross US-Mexico Border Highest in 2 Decades

Illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings reached a 20-year high this April, with 178,622 people caught by federal law enforcement.

This shows a 3% increase from March, with 172,331 illegal border crossers caught trying to get into the United States, a 20-year high in itself. According to the Washington Examiner, 5,160 people were denied at a port of entry, while the rest snuck across in unfenced areas.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement Tuesday: "[CBP] continues to see a large influx of illegal migration along the Southwest Border."

In each month since President Joe Biden took office, the amount of people attempting to enter the country has greatly increased. The Examiner notes, over the past decade, the average amount of illegal border crossers per month ranged between 30,000 and 50,000. The administration, despite having opened over a dozen emergency shelters nationwide to shelter over 20,000 unaccompanied children, continue to insist there is no crisis on the border.

The Examiner notes, in late January, the Biden administration decided not to continue turning away unaccompanied minors, as the Trump administration did. Hence, the number of unaccompanied children arriving at the border has skyrocketed from 5,700 in January.

Biden has not yet visited the border since assuming the presidency.