Bishop Strickland to Newsmax: Christians Must Vote Based on Faith

Christians are "stepping away" from the political process and not voting, but "that's the last thing we need to do," Bishop Joseph Strickland told Newsmax Saturday.

"It is a stressful time, and I think for Christians, Catholics and other members of the Christian community, we first need to pray to calm ourselves, to refocus, to look at what we truly value and let that be the lens we use for the choice to vote," Strickland, the conservative priest who Pope Francis removed of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas in 2023 for his traditional teachings, told Newsmax's "America Right Now."

He added that voting is a "responsibility as well as a privilege" allowing Americans to help select the nation's leaders, so "I would say pray, pause, and pray, and then look at the national security needs and the good of the nation."

Strickland added that the choice is whether to reelect the present administration through the election of Vice President Kamala Harris, "which would in many ways be even more against life, more anti-Catholic, more anti-faith," or choosing a different path.

"I think we need to pray and then to really look at those values," he said.

Meanwhile, many Catholic leaders hesitate to call out political figures, but "everything's been politicized, really," said the bishop.

"Rather than looking to the political world, just start with the values of the gospel of Jesus Christ," he said. "That's the platform that we have to operate from. And it's very clear. I mean, we need to pray, but we need to see clearly. We need to open our eyes."

And after Harris mocked pro-life Christian students during a campaign rally in Wisconsin earlier this month, "How can there be any real choice?" said Strickland.

Still, he said Catholics wish they had a stronger choice, as "we wish that the pro-life stance of either party was better."

But his advice for the faithful is to vote and to use their Christian faith as the lens to choose the nation's best leader, "for the sanctity of life, for all of our values."

"Then when hopefully we get the best choice we've got, not perfect, but the best choice we've got, then we have to stay engaged and help the administration to really get this nation back on track," said Strickland. "The world is on a collision course with disaster that is frightening to many … the best advice is to begin with prayer, connect with God. Remember who is the Lord of truth, and let that guide you. But make the choice of a vote."

