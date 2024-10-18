WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: frank pavone | kamala harris | catholic | donald trump

Father Pavone to Newsmax: Catholics 'Absolutely Cannot' Vote for Harris

Friday, 18 October 2024 07:27 PM EDT

Father Frank Pavone told Newsmax on Friday that Catholics "absolutely cannot" vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. And if Catholics sit out, he said, they are "helping the worst candidate and you're still morally responsible."

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" host Lidia Curanaj filled in for Carl Higbie and played a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that as Harris spoke about abortion, several attendees were escorted out of the rally, shouting "Jesus is Lord." The vice president stopped her speech and said, "Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street." 

The national director of Priests for Life said Harris' comments are "emblematic of where that whole party has gone."

"Because if you say 'Jesus is Lord,' then it can't be my body, my choice, my rights. I can transition from a woman to a man. I can indoctrinate children. I can take away your right to free and fair elections. We'll just take over. This is what the Democrats are doing," Pavone said.

Pavone added that a practicing Catholic "absolutely cannot" vote for Harris, due to the leftward lurch the modern Democratic Party has taken.

"They're tyrants. They're Marxists. The Catholic Church has always taught against Marxism," he said.

"And Catholic teaching does not allow us to just sit back and say, I'm going to sit out this election. There's too many believers that are saying, Oh, I don't like that candidate. I don't like this candidate.

"It's not about who you like or who you think, it's about doing what is best, ultimately, for the country. If you sit it out, you're helping the worst candidate and you're still morally responsible."

Friday, 18 October 2024 07:27 PM
