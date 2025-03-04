Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Trump a Dealmaker, Not a Politician

Longtime TV host and bestselling author Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax on Tuesday that people still don't realize that President Donald Trump is not a politician — he's a dealmaker.

O'Reilly joined "Finnerty" to discuss last week's dustup between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, something he said he's never seen before — and for good reason.

"That's not what politicians do. But Trump's not a politician," O'Reilly said. "See, people don't understand that he's just what he's always been: a dealmaker.

"And if somebody annoys you, like Zelenskyy annoyed him, then Trump's just going to lay him out. He doesn't care if the cameras are there or not. He said it himself; this is great television.

"So Trump is not a politician. And to think that he's going to behave like one is ridiculous," he added.

As a dealmaker, Trump sees Ukraine as an "annoyance" in his attempt to bring Russia "back into civilization," O'Reilly said.

"Trump doesn't care about Ukraine. I mean, it's no emotion invested in that country. It's a pain to him," O'Reilly said.

"What he wants is to bring Russia back into civilization and get them away from China, because the axis of China and Russia can do a lot of damage to the USA. This Ukraine thing is just an annoyance.

"He didn't like Zelenskyy's sense of entitlement about, well, 'You have to assure this, and you have to assure that.' Trump's going, 'We don't have to assure anything.' And that's what broke it all down," he said.

O'Reilly said Trump is "looking out for his legacy" and improving "the strength of the United States and the lives of Americans."

"And if he's able to do both of those things, he'll go down in history as a very effective president," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com