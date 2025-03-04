Ukraine Parliament Member to Newsmax: War Will Be Difficult Without US Support

Yulia Klymemko, a member of Ukraine's Parliament told Newsmax Tuesday that she hopes the United States and her country can repair their differences.

Appearing on "National Report," Klymemko said people in Ukraine were shocked seeing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump get into a heated verbal exchange. Trump later announced he was pausing all U.S. aid to Ukraine.

"I didn't sleep the whole night," Klymemko said. "It will take some time to calm down for all participants, and I hope that we can restore our relations with the American nation. We were friends for many years, and I hope we will stay friends for many years."

Klymemko said she believes half of Ukrainians view Trump's move as a betrayal, while the other half thinks Zelenskyy needs to be more diplomatic with the U.S.

"America contributed last year, approximately 20% of all military and financial aid to Ukraine," Klymemko said. "America is one of the biggest and one of the most powerful keepers, I would say, of [modern weapons] and modern technologies. It will be very difficult without American aid. I hope that we can still find a room for negotiations. It is not a ban … It's just a pause. I think we can negotiate and put it on play again."

Klymemko said another solution is needed to help repair relations with the United States.

"Zelenskyy probably will not find his way to Trump's government and Trump's team in the next few months," Klymemko said. "So we have to come down and find other solutions, find our delegation and start negotiations on the governmental level. On a parliamentary level, we always had good relations with congressmen and congresswomen and with senators. I think we can do it on this level as well."

