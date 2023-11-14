Rep. Bill Johnson to Newsmax: Senate Should Pass Israel Aid

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Senate Democrats should pass a bipartisan bill on aid for Israel without waiting to include aid for Ukraine.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., attempted to gain unanimous consent for the House's bipartisan Israel aid package, but his move was blocked by Senate Democrats over a lack of aid for Ukraine.

Johnson said on "Newsline" that "Marshall did exactly the right thing."

He added, "Democrats "asked for aid for Israel," and should pass the bipartisan Israel aid bill that the House passed.

"The House did its job. It sent them a package that they could approve today and send it to the president, and that would put action to the words," Johnson said.

He added, "I'm not optimistic that the Senate is going to do that, because [Senate Majority Leader New York Democrat] Chuck Schumer and the … Democrat-controlled Senate want to play politics with this."

Johnson said, "We were the first nation that recognized Israel in 1948 after World War II. We have stood with her ever since. We're going to stand with her today, and we're going to stand with her into the future to destroy Hamas and to make sure that the nation of Israel has the right to not only exist but to defend themselves."

