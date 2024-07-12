Rep. Huizenga to Newsmax: Trump Can 'Absolutely' Take Michigan

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., told Newsmax Friday that former President Donald Trump can "absolutely" win Michigan in November's general election "and there's evidence of that all over the place."

"It's very different when you go and talk to union households. They are absolutely split," Huizenga said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Even the African American community is.

"And this morning — The Detroit News just reported on this — there was a letter sent by the state legislative Detroit caucus. Well, ... one of the African American members, she refused to sign it, because she had actually thanked President Trump for the use of Hydroxychloroquine back in the day when she had COVID, and two Arab American elected officials refused to sign the letter.

"So we have splits with the Arab American community, splits in the African American community, certainly splits in the union household. And that is spelling disaster for [President] Joe Biden here in Michigan," he said.

Huizenga said that the large number of uncommitted voters that were seen in Michigan's primaries who were protesting the Israel-Hamas war could ultimately contribute to a Trump victory.

"It was a significant protest vote against Joe Biden. And the question is: Who's going to come to the polls and vote this year, and who's going to sit home?" he said.

"And I can tell you that between the Arab American vote, the African American vote, the union vote — if they're not satisfied, they're going to sit home."

The Michigan congressman said he loves that Biden's administration and campaign are "talking about the blue wall again: Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania."

"Guess what happened last time Hillary Clinton was talking about the blue wall in 2016? Donald Trump won all three states," Huizenga said.

"So bring on the blue wall. I love it, because that means it's going to go for Donald Trump, in my opinion."

He also weighed in on the drama surrounding Biden and whether he will step down as the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee after a shaky and halting debate performance two weeks ago raised alarm within the party and led to a growing number of calls for him to drop out of the race.

"The Democrats are stuck," Huizenga said. "They're split here in the state of Michigan. And — at this point, I don't see it, but — I think, with the Obama-Pelosi cabal sort of gaining some steam, it seems, it might happen that Joe Biden has really no other option other than leaving.

"Members of Congress get along better in person than I think gets portrayed out in the media and I've talked to some of my Democrat colleagues that I served with on a committee or that I know over the years," he said. "They all understand that they have a serious, serious problem. The main thing that's holding them back is the politics of it."

