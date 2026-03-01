Sen. Bill Hagerty to Newsmax: Iran Regime at Most Vulnerable Point

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Sunday that it is time for Democrats to stop playing politics and support President Donald Trump and his decision to attack Iran.

"This is a time for Americans to come together," Hagerty said. "We need to lock arms here as a nation and support the fact that we're taking out a deadly regime, one that since 1979 has been basically pushing terror out throughout the region."

Hagerty said the Iranian regime has the blood of Americans on its hands, citing the 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut and the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack by Iranian-backed Hamas against Israel, in which 40 Americans died.

"What we're doing right now is taking out a regime at its most vulnerable point," Hagerty said. "I would hate to step back and tell my children or grandchildren that when we had the opportunity to do this, to end terror in the largest state sponsor of terror in the world, that we failed to do so."

"President Trump saw this opportunity. I think the rest of the world sees it, too," Hagerty added. "Look at the number of allies that are coming to our aid and support right now.

"No one's coming to Iran's support."

"This is something that we need to lock arms together here in the United States," Hagerty continued. "My Democrat colleagues need to stop the politics.

"Let's support the administration in this activity.

The Tennessee senator noted the celebrations he was seeing among Iranian Americans throughout the country.

"I think the entire Iranian population here in the United States, a great diaspora, frankly, that happens since the 1970s, are thrilled to see the possibility for freedom back in their country," Hagerty said.

"President Trump has made this clear: He has not waged war on Iran," Hagerty added. "What he's done is something very surgical, very targeted, that has to do with our own security as a nation."

"But it also presents an opportunity for the Iranian people to actually take their country back," Hagerty continued. "The majority of them want to take their country back.

"People are celebrating in the streets right now in Iran and certainly here in America."

