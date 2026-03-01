Trump: Conflict With Iran Could Last 4 Weeks

President Donald Trump suggested the conflict with Iran could go on for the next four weeks, he told The Daily Mail newspaper on Sunday.

"It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four-week process so — as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks — or less," the British newspaper quoted Trump as saying.

Trump told the newspaper he remained open to more talks with the Iranians, but did not say if that would happen "soon."

"I don't know," Trump said, according to the report. "They want to talk, but I said you should have talked last week, not this week," he added.

He said he has not been surprised by the results of the strikes so far.

“No, I think it’s going as planned. Other than we took out their entire leadership — far, far more than what we thought. Looks like 48,” he said.

The president made the remarks to the Daily Mail from his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he has remained since ordering the strikes on Iran.