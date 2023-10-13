Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Jordan Can Bridge the Gap as Speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has worked hard to “bridge the gap” between moderates and conservatives and has enough support to get the 217 votes to become the next House speaker, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said in a Newsmax interview.

“You need a speaker that you can trust, who will tell you candidly what they are going to do and then deliver on that. There may be differences on policy, but I don’t think there’s differences on quality of character with Jim Jordan. I think he can bridge the gap,” Biggs told “Newsline” Friday.

Republicans convened behind closed doors Friday as the search for a House speaker drags into a second week.

Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chair and founder of the Freedom Caucus, emerged as the next potential candidate after Majority Leader Steve Scalise ended his bid when it became clear hardline holdouts would refuse to back him.

With the House narrowly split 221-212, with two vacancies, any nominee could lose just a few Republicans and fail to reach the 217-majority needed in the face of opposition from Democrats who will most certainly back their own leader, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Absences heading into the weekend could lower the majority threshold needed.

Biggs said Jordan can “bridge the gap” and expose some of the corruption in D.C.

“This town is a cartel town. It is controlled by power, whether it’s the K-Street lobbyists … the corporate left stream media that constitutes the uni-party and they do not want anything that will contest that, expose it, and Jim Jordan might be the guy that can actually expose some of that so I think that’s why there’s fight there,” he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!