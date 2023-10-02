Speaker McCarthy to Newsmax: 'I Believe It's Personal' With Rep. Gaetz

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Monday that he thinks the motion to vacate him from his role by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was a personal decision.

Joining "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," McCarthy slammed Gaetz for voting against the initial House GOP proposal that included spending cuts and increased border security – calling for his ouster instead.

"I believe it's personal. Something Matt's been concerned about. Remember, he never supported me for Speaker. It's not conservative because he voted against the conservative continuing resolution," McCarthy argued.

"Look, I'm a conservative that believes we can get things done in a conservative manner. If my continuing resolution had passed – that the majority of the conference voted for – we would have secured our border, we would have cut spending, and we'd be in a stronger position."

McCarthy also suggested that Gaetz was dealing with an investigation by the House Ethics Committee started by the last Democrat-led Congress and that he was upset the Speaker did not quash it.

According to The Hill, the complaint accuses the congressman of a number of improprieties, including sexual misconduct and drug abuse. None thus far has been proven.

The speaker earlier laughed off the idea, first vocalized by Gaetz, that he and President Joe Biden were involved in a secret deal to get aid for Ukraine on the floor subsequent to the stopgap bill's passage.

Initially expected to include Ukrainian military, government, and humanitarian assistance, the final bill passed this weekend did not include the planned billions.

"There is no side deal with President Biden. I haven't spoken with President Biden in months," McCarthy insisted. "So, I'm not quite sure what Matt speaks of."

His comments arrived only around an hour before Gaetz officially filed the motion, spurred by months of rising tensions between McCarthy and more conservative House Republicans.

To succeed, the vote needs a simple majority of the overall chamber. It is scheduled to occur in two legislative days, bar some procedural motions to slow it down temporarily.

