Scott Walker to Newsmax: Musk Should Buy Liberal News Outlets

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker suggested on Newsmax that amidst the proliferation of cancel culture today, perhaps Elon Musk could buy a left-wing news outlet.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on cancel culture, Walker said, "we have to take it head-on."

"We see it with the work I do now at Young America's Foundation, with young people on campuses all across the country ... and for sure, you've seen it with Newsmax. And in fact, in particular, we've seen it not only with Newsmax but in the last year or so, we've seen it with Big Tech."

Walker goes on to mention that before Musk bought Twitter, censoring was everywhere. The former governor pointed to such examples as former President Donald Trump being essentially blacklisted from every social media platform while a terrorist group such as the Taliban was able to hold social media accounts.

"Maybe part of it is we need to attract someone like Elon Musk to do what he did at Twitter, maybe do some of the same with these other media outlets," Walker said.

In early December, and around the time of the first drop of the Twitter Files, Musk highlighted that before his purchase of Twitter, Big Tech was essentially imposing its moral framework on the world.

"Now," Musk said, "there's obviously a challenge that Twitter's had over time, and I generally think this is an issue with social media, which is that it is — you know, these are digital technologies that require a lot of software to be written, and [they] sort of come out of Silicon Valley, almost all of them come out of Silicon Valley with — except for — [Snapchat] which is in L.A ... but effectively [these] are an export of the moral framework of San Francisco to Earth. This is kind of a big deal, and problematic."

After DirecTV dropped Newsmax on Jan. 24, AT&T's stock from Jan. 25 to Feb. 10 has fallen by nearly 7%.

