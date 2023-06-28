Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Hard to Say Where Corruption Ends in Biden WH

It's hard to say where the corruption stops within the Biden administration, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax.

"Unfortunately, this has been the most corrupt administration. We've never seen anything like this," Van Drew said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Altogether, in aggregate, all the things that are going on, whether it's what the secretary of state has been involved in, the attorney general has been involved in, when we look at what ... was done to U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss, when we look at all the issues together at every level, there's just corruption in all of our agencies, unfortunately: FBI, CIA, Department of Justice."

He added: "So we know this is all true, and they try to lie as long as they can until a whistleblower comes out or we finally, through a subpoena, uncover information. But the bottom line is this, and we’re going to keep working on it in Judiciary: We haven't gotten to it all yet.

"Step by step, person by person, interview by interview, we're going to do it in my committee. And I'm going to be glad to be working with this chairman on this."

Gary Shapley, a former IRS employee, told the House Ways and Means Committee in May that Weiss sought authority to charge Hunter Biden in two federal districts with greater charges than the tax-related misdemeanors he agreed to plead guilty to last week. The committee made his testimony public last week.

The DOJ, though, denied his assertions.

"As both the attorney general and U.S. Attorney David Weiss have said, U.S. Attorney Weiss has full authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges as he deems appropriate. He needs no further approval to do so," said Wyn Hornbuckle, the deputy director of the Justice Department Office of Public Affairs.

Van Drew told Newsmax that Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also interfered in the Hunter Biden probe.

"Merrick Garland is so wrong, thank God he didn't become a Supreme Court justice," he said.

"This is an individual they were actually trying to push as a moderate person and an ethical person but we know he interfered with the U.S. attorney on the case with Hunter Biden and stopped a lot of things from happening. There's no question about it.

"We know that Blinken was interfering way back when that first letter came out from the intelligence community — 51 members, former members from the intelligence community — which was totally false as well. They're all involved.

"I don't even know where it stops. But when you want to talk about a deep state for real, I used to laugh at that. Not in America. This is really serious stuff."

