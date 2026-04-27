Wesley Clark to Newsmax: King Charles Key to Bridge Trump-NATO Rift

Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax Monday that the U.S. visit by King Charles III could help ease tensions between President Donald Trump and NATO allies as divisions persist over the conflict in Iran.

Speaking on "American Agenda," Clark, a former NATO supreme allied commander, said Western allies must remain unified and suggested the British monarch, who arrived Monday in Washington, is uniquely positioned to help "smooth" strained communications.

"I think it's really important that King Charles came over, because I think we've just got to — as allies, we've got to stick together," he said.

"We've got to quit the finger-pointing at each other."

Clark said the current friction is less about policy differences than tone and coordination, adding that NATO's democratic members must navigate their own domestic political processes.

"We have to show respect to our allies, and they have to deal with their own politics," he said, adding that despite recent tensions, "those allies will be with us."

Clark pointed to the strategic stakes in the Middle East, particularly the importance of the Persian Gulf to European nations.

"The Gulf is really important to them. They know it," Clark said.

"We've just got to get through some of the unfortunate atmospherics."

Clark said King Charles, who has decades of experience engaging with NATO and global leaders, could help bridge the divide between Washington and European capitals.

"I think Charles' visit will really help us on this. I think he can really smooth this over," he said.

"And he can also bridge President Trump to the Europeans."

Clark added that the king's influence extends beyond his meetings in Washington.

"What he says here is important. What he says going back is probably even more important," he said.

Reflecting on his own experience, Clark recalled Charles' long-standing engagement with NATO.

"He was ... serious. He listened. He learned," Clark said, describing a visit by the then Prince of Wales to NATO headquarters in the late 1970s.

"He is a serious person. He does his homework. He thinks about things. He's not just there as window dressing."

He also said the U.S. and its allies must send a clear message to adversaries such as China and Russia, particularly on maintaining open sea lanes.

"We have to believe in freedom of navigation," Clark said.

"You can't shut down the Strait of Hormuz. ... Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle for global commerce."

Addressing Trump's frustration with NATO contributions, Clark said allied limitations were partly logistical and procedural.

"If you want NATO involved, you've got to let them know what they need to do," he said.

"It's a communications issue. And that's what we're looking for King Charles to bridge."

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