Jason Miller to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Texts Reveal 'Shakedown'

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday that the recently revealed text messages sent by Hunter Biden reveal an attempted "shakedown" of a Chinese official.

"It's not as though Hunter Biden did this for the first time with this one WhatsApp exchange with this CCP official," Miller said during his appearance on "John Bachman Now."

Miller speculated that Hunter Biden "undoubtedly did it numerous times. Whether they're Chinese officials, he did things like this numerous times with people all over the world. And [it] all went to some sort of payback because at that point, again, Hunter knew his dad was going to run or not run for president in 2017."

He continued: "And to say you have the former vice president and a potential future candidate for president, his father, sitting next to him or being in the next room, if they didn't get $5 million that same day, that there would be a permanent grudge held against them going forward, that's a shakedown.

"There is some kind of pay for play, some kind of corruption that's going on there, and we really need to find out," Miller said. "We wonder why Biden has been so weak when China is then putting in a spy base in Cuba. We wonder why Biden has been so weak when we see the Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, Taiwan or otherwise. ... You really got to look at this."

