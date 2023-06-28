Lara Trump to Newsmax: 'No Doubt Hunter Biden Received Special Treatment'

Responding to the news that Attorney General Merrick Garland will be called to testify before the House Judiciary Committee Sept. 20, as two IRS whistleblowers are alleging that the Department of Justice interfered in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, Lara Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday that there's no question that President Joe Biden's son received special treatment.

"There's no doubt that Hunter Biden received special treatment," she said while appearing on "John Bachman Now." "Anyone in America can very clearly see that, and you have to ask yourself, 'Why would that happen here?' I mean, think about the fact that Merrick Garland almost became a Supreme Court justice. Imagine him making decisions on the Supreme Court bench. That would be terrifying."

Lara Trump, a senior adviser for former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign and the host of “The Right View Podcast,” said that Americans need the truth, and need clarity about the Hunter Biden probe.

"We need equal application of the law," she said. "I sure hope that we get a lot of answers to a lot of questions that I think we all still have. Think about what it takes to come forward as a whistleblower. Think about what these people are putting on the line, especially Gary Shapley by putting his name out there."

Shapley, the IRS supervisory agent who helped oversee the investigation of Hunter Biden, told CBS News earlier this week that, dating back to the Trump administration, he was repeatedly prevented from taking steps he would have considered routine in other cases.

Shapley said the five-year investigation uncovered conduct that he says could have resulted in additional charges.

"Based on my experience, if this was a small business owner or any other non-connected individual, they would have been charged with felony counts," Shapley said.

Shapley told CBS News that Hunter Biden wrote off as business expenses the money he paid for "prostitutes, sex club memberships, travel for the prostitutes, hotel rooms for purported drug dealers, no show employees."

Shapley also said his efforts to explore money trails that involved "dad" or "the big guy" were blocked by a senior prosecutor working for David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware (who was appointed by President Trump).

"I would say that they limited certain investigative leads that could have potentially provided information on the president of the United States," Shapley said.

Speaking about the whistleblowers, Lara Trump said: "These are people who are saying, 'We love this country enough to see that this sort of thing does not happen. This is not how our country is supposed to function.' So when you have all of these folks saying, 'Here's what we saw, and here's our testimony to back it up,' and we gain nothing from coming forward to talk about this, I think it raises a lot of red flags. I think that's why a lot of people have really started to pay attention to this. As they should, and as we all should, as American citizens."

The conversation turned to CNN and the audio recording of a 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where former President Trump purportedly discusses holding secret documents he allegedly did not declassify.

"Well, look, none of this is surprising. I think we all know where these leaks are coming from," Lara Trump said. "It seems to be on purpose to distract from a very obvious problem that the Biden family has right now. All the information that is coming out about Hunter Biden, about Joe Biden, about their connections to money they received from, you know, entities all around the world from Ukraine, from China. These are very problematic for the Democrat Party, for the Biden family, and for our entire government, and so they want to distract people."

Trump continued: "The goal is clear: to damage Donald Trump and prevent people from wanting to vote for him in 2024. I think people see this, and they say, 'Really, this is where you want us to obsess and focus, when we have real national security implications happening right now with the Biden family that you guys don't want us to talk about?"

