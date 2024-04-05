Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden Has US Facing WWIII

The Biden administration has left a wake of war and conflict without accountability, and the U.S. is now "looking down the barrel of World War III," said retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.

"You're surrounding yourself with academics who are essentially playing with toy soldiers," Holt said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" in response to a report that State Department officials told House investigators on Jan. 22 that they created Afghanistan withdrawal plans on the fly.

"These guys don't have one victory, and yet not one person has ever been held to account except for a Marine lieutenant colonel who spoke out. This is disgusting, and they've just left a wake of war and conflict without accountability."

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass, who was dispatched to Kabul to help evacuate the city four days after the Taliban took control on Aug. 15, 2001, told congressional investigators he was given no plan and no insight into who qualified for evacuation and only a basic understanding of the mission's goals.

He was sent there by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Holt said the Biden administration's foreign policy fiasco has led to serious consequences.

"And right now, we're looking down the barrel of World War III, threats of wars that have yet to break out in Africa, Central America, South America — let alone the ones we know about already in the Middle East, Ukraine, and what could happen in Asia any time now."

"This is a very dangerous world because of this national security team helmed by people essentially wearing their dad's uniform and no guidance or strategy or direction except for disaster after disaster," he added.

