Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Pentagon Procurement System Is 'Corrupt'

Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, criticized the U.S. defense procurement system, warning of its dangers and urging a refocus on mission priorities.

Holt highlighted the intertwined influence of Congress, lobbyists, and industry on defense spending decisions, decrying the lack of competition with Russia's wartime economy.

"Well, if you're going to have a corrupt procurement system that you're going tie up with this unholy trinity of Congress, K Street [lobbyist area of Washington, D.C.], and industry, that will determine what your requirements are," he said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"We pay over a trillion dollars when you take into account the Department of Homeland Security for our national security; if that's not enough, what is?" he questioned.

Holt expressed concern over prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives over mission readiness. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the team rather than individual identities.

"When you're focused on mission, then everything else falls into place," he said.

However, he criticized the neglect of basic needs for service members, which affects the mission, citing issues such as inadequate living conditions in barracks.

"With all that money in play, we still have problems with barracks where there's raw sewage in the barracks ... we're not giving them the right standard that they deserve if they're willing to pay the ultimate price for the nation," Holt stated.

The interview comes amid a new study's findings that most U.S. service members are not getting sufficient sleep, with six or fewer hours per night.

Holt acknowledged the importance of addressing sleep deprivation but emphasized the need for a mission-focused mindset. "You can sleep later," he remarked, suggesting that mission readiness should take precedence.

"If you focus on all the fluff, all the DEI garbage, what you identify as your pronouns, you make it more about the person, not the team," he said.

"So, toughen up, focus on mission, and let's take care of our forces at the same time. We can do that," Holt concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com