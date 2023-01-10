Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Biden Had No Declassification Powers as VP

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, believes the Republican-controlled Congress will play a significant role in restoring the American people's faith in governmental accountability.

And that process might play out sooner than later, according to Miller-Meeks, given how House oversight committees could be tasked with investigating reports of President Joe Biden allegedly possessing 10 classified documents in a Washington, D.C.-based office that had been used by Biden during his time as vice president to President Barack Obama.

"Vice presidents cannot declassify [government] documents," Miller-Meeks pointedly told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

When former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida resort was raided by the FBI last August, Democratic Party officials — including President Biden — roundly praised the agency for doing its due diligence on National Archives documents which may or may not have been declassified by Trump, prior to him leaving office in January 2021.

However, the media noise has seemingly been quieter around Biden's trove of "classified" documents reportedly containing memos and briefing materials involving Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom — even though Biden was merely vice president in 2016.

Biden's documents case could be even "more egregious" than Trump's, given the declassification powers granted to a sitting U.S president, added Miller-Meeks.

"The House is going to put forward a special subcommittee on the weaponization of federal government agencies. People have lost trust in our government agencies, which are being used to politicize conversations, or dialogue, of people they don't like, or whom they don't agree with [politically]," said Miller-Meeks.

During her interview, Miller-Meeks was then asked about a so-called "two-tiered" justice system taking place in America — where Republicans are investigated fully for any potential wrongdoing, but Democrats are given special treatment for similar offense allegations.

Miller-Meeks addressed that query in two ways:

Regarding Biden's documents dispute, Miller-Meeks said "this is a more egregious action. They're classified documents. [Biden's] had them for six years. We know they're related to Ukraine, and we have a situation now [with the Russia-Ukraine war]."

Miller-Meeks then questioned the timing of the Biden report, which came two months and one midterm election after the Department of Justice first learned about the classified-info discrepancy.

But Miller-Meeks doesn't want to jump to any conclusions on the Biden matter — unlike what Democrats might have done with Trump back in August.

"Let's be a little more cautious than our friends on the other side of the aisle," said Miller-Meeks regarding the Biden-related investigation, while also noting that Trump's stored materials didn't contain any dormant or still-active nuclear codes (as erroneously reported). "Let's have the rule of law apply to people equally."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!