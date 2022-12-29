Alina Habba to Newsmax: Mar-a-Lago Raid Was to Get Anti-Trump 'Headline'

The FBI's August raid on Mar-a-Lago was unnecessary, save for the Biden administration's politicized Justice Department needing its "headline" to attack former President Donald Trump before the midterms, according to Trump attorney Alina Habba on Newsmax.

"They got their headline," Habba told Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Every few days there needs to be a new headline, especially when the midterm elections were around the corner, and that's exactly what happened here."

Habba denounced the raid on Trump's personal residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, when he was out of town.

"It was to me one of the most revealing cases where they just are attacking Donald Trump for anything and everything that they can," Habba told host Rob Schmitt, rehashing the story in a year-end review. "So they got a warrant to search his Mar-a-Lago residence, including his son's room and his wife's closet for documents that he was willing and cooperating with the DOJ and providing information on."

The documents themselves are benign and arguably the property of Trump's post presidency, she said.

"These are documents that, as an individual, the president is allowed to take," Habba concluded. "There's a declassification process, and what's happened since then, quite honestly, is that they continue to speak to them and work with them.

"But they got their headline."

