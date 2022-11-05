Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Biden a 'Divider in Chief'

President Joe Biden is being a "divider in chief" with his warnings that democracy may be in danger if Americans don't vote for Democrats in the upcoming election, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said on Newsmax Saturday.

"What's at risk is people's freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of association," the Iowa Republican, who faces a reelection challenge from Democrat state Rep. Christina Bohannan told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "He's not trying to elevate anybody, give people hope or let people know that he has a plan to make the country better."

Such comments are being made so Democrats can prepare with a "tagline" to claim election mishaps, said Miller-Meeks, "but we know there's going to be a red wave."

"People know what's going on," she said. "They're frustrated with inflation with high prices, high interest rates, the lack of economic growth."

Crime, the border and parents not having a voice in their children's education are also serious issues, Miller-Meeks added.

"This is the president who called parents domestic terrorists and let the American Federation of Teachers and Randi Weingarten have a say in whether schools opened or closed, even though in Iowa, our schools had been open since August of 2020."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!