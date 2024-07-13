Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden's Performance at NATO Summit 'Bad'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Saturday that President Joe Biden's performance at the NATO summit was "bad," saying he used "canned, worn-out talking points, Democratic talking points he's said for 50 years."

But, she said during an appearance on "Saturday Report," "it wasn't bad enough" to remove him from the ticket this fall.

"The only reason the Democrats are freaking out about Joe Biden is because they're behind in the polls," she added.

Tenney said the Democratic Party "will drag" subpar candidates "across the finish line ... to actually subvert and undermine our election process." Referring to the 2020 primary, she said, "Bernie Sanders was emerging in the polls ... Joe Biden came in as their nominee because he was the one that could beat Bernie Sanders."

Regarding Biden's cognitive abilities, Tenney labeled the situation a "huge cover-up," questioning why no additional neurological exams have been conducted.

"We know that he can't even put a sentence together without having a teleprompter," she said.

Tenney also discussed voter integrity issues, emphasizing the importance of investigating who knew about Biden's cognitive decline and when. She accused Democrats of vote-harvesting and enabling noncitizen voting.

"They're undermining our own system of government, trying to dilute our vote. They're undermining our own vote with trying to bring noncitizens in. You are going to be amazed when you see how many noncitizens are going to be tried to be brought into the swing states, because that's what it all comes down to," she said.

"We need to stand up and defend our right to vote."

