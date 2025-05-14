McFarland to Newsmax: Biden Incapacity Took US Close to 'Complete Disaster'

Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Wednesday that the demonstrated incapacity of former President Joe Biden took the U.S. close to "complete disaster."

McFarland told "American Agenda" that everyone close to Biden is responsible for hiding Biden's decline.

"They were all in it for themselves," she said. "Everybody liked being in the White House. They loved the limos. They loved Air Force One, even a bad old Air Force One, they liked."

But McFarland added how close the country came to a monumental situation.

"So I think they were all in on it," she said. "And you realize how close we came to complete disaster."

The revelation that the former president could not recognize long-time friend George Clooney at a 2024 fundraising event has added more concern surrounding Biden's condition.

"I've known Biden for 45 years," said McFarland, "and the one thing that Joe Biden would never forget were who his donors were. So if he didn't recognize George Clooney, his major donor of decades standing, he was in really bad shape."

McFarland accused those closest to the former president of propping him up, to prop up themselves.

"And they want to run things and they really don't care," she said. "Presidents come, presidents go. They're [the people behind the scenes] in Washington forever."

