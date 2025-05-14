Dems Blame Election Loss on Everything But Selves

The 2024 presidential election was decided more than six months ago and Democrats are still licking their wounds and pointing their fingers at everything except the actual reason they lost.

They don't recognize that they have only themselves to blame. The cause for the loss can be traced back to Barack Obama and how he selected his vice president.

According to an about-to-be-released book, a senior Kamala Harris adviser pinned the blame for her loss squarely on former President Joe Biden.

Harris campaign adviser David Plouffe was quoted in Jake Tapper's Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up as saying that Biden "totally f***ed" his vice president by not dropping out earlier, and as a result, her brief 107-day campaign was a "f***ing nightmare."

Another book, Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, revealed that Harris agreed with that assessment.

"She could have won, she told friends, if only the election was later in the calendar — or she got in earlier," wrote Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes in the book, released April 1.

Last week Biden and his wife Jill appeared on ABC's The View, where he was asked about the election loss.

"I was disappointed but not surprised," Biden said, and suggested misogyny and racism played a role.

"They went the sexist route," he said. "I've never seen quite as successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn't lead the country, and a woman of mixed race."

Biden also maintained that he would have won in November had he remained at the top of the ticket, suggesting he was sharing blame with other Democrats who'd talked him out of remaining in the race — including Harris.

"It wasn't a slam dunk," Biden claimed of Trump's win. He observed that fewer people turned out in 2024 than in 2020 and that the margins were fairly close in several of the key battleground states.

But in truth, it had nothing to do with Biden, Harris, or voter turnout. It came down to the manner in which Democratic presidential nominees have been choosing their running mates.

By tradition, nominees have chosen likable, electable, and above all competent party members as their vice presidential nominees — someone who can take over the ship of state should the need arise.

On that basis, Trump chose former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence for the first go-round and U.S. Sen. JD Vance for his current administration.

Former President Barack Obama changed all that in 2008. He wanted someone who was perceived as more unlikable, less intelligent, and more incompetent than himself. He wanted an insurance policy against impeachment.

On that basis Obama chose someone with a reputation for plagiarism. He chose someone who's "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

He chose Joe Biden, and it worked: Obama was never impeached.

Although not the sharpest tool in the shed, Biden at least learned that much. He chose someone incapable of holding an intelligent conversation, someone so unlikeable that her own state rejected her during the 2020 presidential primaries.

He chose Kamala Harris, and it worked: Biden was never impeached.

When Kamala's time arrived, she chose as a running mate someone who lied about his military service, someone who wanted to show his manliness by going on a duck hunt but couldn't seem to load his shotgun, someone who as governor of Minnesota had ordered feminine hygiene product dispensers placed in public school boys' rooms.

She chose Tim Walz and this time it worked for the American people: Walz looked like a deer in the headlights when he debated JD Vance, and the voters had had enough.

During Biden's appearance on The View he couldn't resist taking a shot at Trump, November 5th's victor: "He's had the worst 100 days any president has ever had."

Biden may have a point, unless you count the fact that the southern border is more secure than ever, manufacturing is returning to America, males are being kicked out of female sports, waste fraud and abuse are being eliminated from the federal government, our armed services are no longer woke, anti-Semitism is being driven out of college campuses, world peace is being restored, inflation is down, and we're on our way to becoming the most energy-dominant country in the world.

And the idea of choosing a running mate that's dumber than themselves only works for one or two cycles. After that the voters get wise.

That's the true reason they lost big in November, and pointing fingers at one another isn't going to change that.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.