Tags: biden | impeachment | inquiry | documents

Rep. LaTurner to Newsmax: Impeachment Inquiry Chance to Get Biden Docs

Thursday, 14 September 2023 05:16 PM EDT

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., said an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden gives Republicans "more opportunity to get the documents that are necessary," including bank records, credit card statements for 20 shell companies, and 5,000 emails Biden sent from his "fake email account."

"The Biden administration has left us with absolutely no choice," LaTurner told Newsmax's "Newsline" Thursday.

"The House Oversight Committee started this investigation back in January, and the reason we started this investigation was because we know that Hunter Biden was involved in dirty dealings.

"And what we've learned is that we had an FBI informant come forward and say that bribes were involved. We had two IRS whistleblowers come forward and say that they saw a connection to the president, but they were shut down from investigating this administration. We know that the president has changed his story time and time and time again.

"We know that the president withheld funding to Ukraine until they fired the prosecutor looking into the son. There's a lot of questions here," he added.

"We know he was involved in the business dealings when he said he wasn't, and so we want to get to the bottom of this. And if the president has done nothing wrong, he should be welcoming this investigation. We are doing this because they left us no choice, and the impeachment inquiry gives us more opportunity to get the documents that are necessary."

The decision to release the documents is up to former President Barack Obama, added LaTurner.

"The American people are entitled to this information," he said.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he is directing the House to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.

McCarthy said that House investigations so far "paint a picture of a culture of corruption" around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of the president's son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democrat president took office.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Thursday, 14 September 2023 05:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

