Rep. Comer: Hunter's Gun Charges Don't Connect President

It's believed that Hunter Biden has committed at least a dozen crimes, but the indictment on gun charges that was filed against him Thursday ranks in a "distant 12th place" and "ironically" is the one charge that can't be tied back to his father, President Joe Biden, House Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer told Newsmax's Kilmeny Duchardt after the news broke.

"I believe the other 11 crimes that Hunter Biden has committed you could tie back to Joe Biden, so call me skeptical," the Kentucky Republican commented. "I'm not excited nor do I think justice has been served with respect to the president's son."

Nevertheless, Comer insisted that he will "withhold judgment" as special counsel David Weiss "has more time to try to fix the mess that he created to begin with."

The United States District Court for the District of Delaware has charged the president's son with three criminal counts related to making false statements in connection with purchasing a firearm and illegally possessing a firearm as a drug addict.

The charges against Hunter Biden came after a deal fell through in July that would have had him pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enrolling in a program to avoid prosecution on a gun-related charge.

The charges are serious, as it's a "felony to lie" to a federal agency, but at the same time, the Oversight Committee's investigation "never was" a probe into Hunter Biden, but "has, and always will be, an investigation into Joe Biden," Comer said.

"So with respect to what we're doing, this has no impact on it whatsoever," said Comer of Thursday's indictment. "Again, this is the one crime he's committed that you can't tie it to Joe Biden. My question would be, What about tax evasion? What about money laundering? What about the violation of the Foreign Registration Act? And the list goes on and on."

Therefore, said Comer, "I don’t think anyone that’s keeping up with this investigation that wants to see the truth come out is real impressed with this indictment."

Comer, though, credited his committee's actions in "absolutely" helping to bring about the charges that were filed.

"They were gonna give him blanket immunity, so were it not for the work that we've done, spelling out all the evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden family, then he would have never gotten indicted for this," said Comer. "But again, this is a drop in the bucket when you consider the crimes that this man has committed."

Meanwhile, Comer said he wants to know why the statute of limitations was allowed to expire on "a simple tax evasion charge by Hunter Biden."

"I don't think many Americans get away with the IRS and the Department of Justice allowing the statute of limitations to expire when you owe over a million dollars in taxes," he said. "We also want to know why they tipped the Biden team off about the IRS going to knock on Hunter Biden's door.

"We believe from what the whistleblower has told us that when the IRS agent said this is undoubtedly going to [lead to] Joe Biden, that's when the Department of Justice stepped in and said stand down. And we've heard that over and over."

The National Archives has also implied that the Department of Justice told them not to cooperate with the committee, said Comer.

"We got that in a transcribed interview," he said. "He didn’t come out and say that, but he implied that there was someone higher up than he that wouldn't allow him to cooperate with the House Oversight Committee."

That person, Comer said, was "more than likely" Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"We want to know if, in fact, that was Merrick Garland."

Oversight also has "a lot of questions about the two-tier system of justice that Merrick Garland has presided over," Comer commented. "We'll see how he answers those questions."